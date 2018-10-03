



Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called former spy Sergei Skripal “a traitor to the homeland”, admitting Moscow knew he had cooperated with foreign intelligence upon his release in a 2010 spy swap.

“He is just a scumbag,” Putin told an energy forum in Moscow, referring to the Russian ex-spy who Britain says was poisoned with a Soviet-designed nerve agent by members of Russia’s military intelligence. “He is just a spy, a traitor to the homeland.”

“He was caught, he was punished, he spent five years in prison, we let him go, he left and continued cooperating with, providing consultations to (foreign) security services.”