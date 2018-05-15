Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday invited leaders of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to attend the FIFA World Cup, set to be held in Russia this summer.

“You are all invited. I had already said this before. Thank you for your warm wishes,’’ Putin told EAEU leaders during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

The EAEU is an international organisation that encourages regional economic integration through the free movement of goods, services, and people within the union.

It comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Russia will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15 in 11 cities across the country.