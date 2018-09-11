World leaders and business tycoons gathered in Russia’s Far Eastern port city of Vladivostok to discuss cooperation at the fourth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that opened Tuesday.

The three-day forum under the theme of “The Far East: Expanding the Range of Possibilities” has attracted thousands of attendees from more than 60 countries.

The participants will share their ideas around topics of international cooperation in Far Eastern development, industry priorities in the Far East, tools to support investors and measures to improve living conditions.

There will also be cultural, sports and educational programmes during the forum.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the EEF this year at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It will be the first time for the Chinese head of state to participate in the event.

Founded by Putin in 2015, the annual EEF has served as an important venue for face-to-face dialogue among politicians, business executives and experts for Far Eastern development and regional cooperation.

On the sidelines of the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged foreign investors to focus not on stereotypes, but on modern realities in cooperation with Russia.

“It is important that foreign investors, in general any investors coming to the Far East, are not trapped in stereotypes and making decisions they focus not on yesterday, but the future,” Putin said at a meeting with representatives of foreign business circles.

Putin noted, “The Far East today opens great prospects for business on the widest range of issues.”