The 27 cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province have been identified as viral pneumonia, health authorities said Tuesday.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said the patients, including seven in serious condition, reported symptoms including fever and difficulty breathing. All the patients have been put in quarantined treatment.

Two patients have seen improvement in conditions and will be soon discharged, the commission said in a statement.

The tests on the exact pathogens and the search for the cause of the infections are still underway, the statement said.

The commission said all cases were found to be related to a seafood market, and there were no clear signs of human-to-human transmission.