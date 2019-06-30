<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The European Union signed a landmark free trade deal with Vietnam on Sunday, the first of its kind with a developing country in Asia,

The agreement, paving the way for tariff reductions on 99 per cen of goods between the bloc and the Southeast Asian country, the countries announced the deal in a statement.

It still needs the approval of the European Parliament, which is not given as some lawmakers are concerned about Vietnam’s human rights record.

The European Union has described the EU Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) as “the most ambitious free trade agreement ever concluded with a developing country”.