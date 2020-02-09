Police in the Afghan capital says a son of ethnic Hazara leader and former Afghan Vice President Mohammad Mohaqeq has died after a gunfight broke out at the family home in Kabul on February 9.
Mohaqeq is a former anti-Taliban mujahedin commander and a current lawmaker in the Afghan parliament.
“Unfortunately, a clash broke out between Mohammad Mohaqeq’s sons at their house,” Kabul police chief Sayed Mohammad Roshandil told RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan. “His son Hussain fired on his little brother, Baqir Mohaqeq, killing Baqir and [contributing to violence in which] eight other members of the family — including Hussain Mohaqeq — were injured.”
The other eight people were reportedly being treated at a local hospital.
Police have launched an investigation, the official said.
Mohaqeq ran unsuccessfully for president in 2004 and once served on the Afghan peace council tasked with reconciliation efforts.
After a fallout with the government in Kabul over perceived leniency toward Taliban insurgents, Mohaqeq joined the ticket of Abdullah Abdullah in a fiercely disputed presidential election in 2014 that ushered in a power-sharing deal between Abdullah and the current president, Ashraf Ghani.