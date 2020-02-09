<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Police in the Afghan capital says a son of ethnic Hazara leader and former Afghan Vice President Mohammad Mohaqeq has died after a gunfight broke out at the family home in Kabul on February 9.

Mohaqeq is a former anti-Taliban mujahedin commander and a current lawmaker in the Afghan parliament.

“Unfortunately, a clash broke out between Mohammad Mohaqeq’s sons at their house,” Kabul police chief Sayed Mohammad Roshandil told RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan. “His son Hussain fired on his little brother, Baqir Mohaqeq, killing Baqir and [contributing to violence in which] eight other members of the family — including Hussain Mohaqeq — were injured.”





The other eight people were reportedly being treated at a local hospital.

Police have launched an investigation, the official said.

Mohaqeq ran unsuccessfully for president in 2004 and once served on the Afghan peace council tasked with reconciliation efforts.

After a fallout with the government in Kabul over perceived leniency toward Taliban insurgents, Mohaqeq joined the ticket of Abdullah Abdullah in a fiercely disputed presidential election in 2014 that ushered in a power-sharing deal between Abdullah and the current president, Ashraf Ghani.