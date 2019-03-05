



The Vatican’s Permanent Observer to the United Nations in Geneva said that climate change has a “disproportionate impact on poor people and poor communities” and called on nations to integrate “questions of justice in debates on the environment.”

“While climate change and air pollution strike down the rich and poor alike, there is a growing evidence of its disproportionate impact on poor people and poor communities,” Vatican Archbishop Ivan Jurkovič told the U.N. Monday.

“Poverty causes people to rely on polluting energy sources for their basic needs, and poverty increases the health risks associated with their use.”

“Thus, a proper ecological approach always includes a social approach. For the construction of the present and future of our planet, the international community is called to sincere and productive dialogue by integrating questions of justice in debates on the environment,” the archbishop said.