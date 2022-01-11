UN urges Nigerian government to arrest perpetrators of Zamfara killings

The United Nations (UN) has urged the Nigerian Government to arrest the perpetrators of recent killings in Zamfara State.

Newsmen report that over 140 locals were allegedly killed by bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, and his men during attacks on several villages in Zamfara State.

The locals were said to have been shot and killed when Turji and his men were relocating from Shinkafi forests to another forest near Bukkuyum and Anka Local Government Areas.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, strongly condemned the attacks in a statement on Monday by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres, who called for the arrest and prosecution of the assailants, assured the Nigerian government of the UN’s support in the fight against terrorists and other criminals.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the appalling attacks perpetrated over the weekend in Nigeria’s Zamfara State in which scores of civilians were killed.

“The Secretary-General urges the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing those responsible for these heinous crimes to justice.

“The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organised crime”, the statement said.

The UN chief also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.