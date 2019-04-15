Handout picture taken on January 29, 2019 and released by the Venezuelan Presidency on January 30 shows Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro speaking at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas. – Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said he was prepared to hold negotiations with the US-backed opposition and added he would support early parliamentary elections, RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday. (Photo by Francisco BATISTA / Venezuelan Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO – Venezuelan Presidency / Francisco BATISTA” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Agence France-Presse

Donald Trump’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, called on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to allow aid to enter the country. Pompeo urged Maduro to step down and sent a stern warning to Cuba and Russia.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to “change your ways” after visiting a migrant center in Cucuta, a Colombian border town.

Some 3.4 million Venezuelans have fled hyperinflation, food and medicine shortages and a political crisis in their homeland.

