Donald Trump’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, called on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to allow aid to enter the country. Pompeo urged Maduro to step down and sent a stern warning to Cuba and Russia.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to “change your ways” after visiting a migrant center in Cucuta, a Colombian border town.

Some 3.4 million Venezuelans have fled hyperinflation, food and medicine shortages and a political crisis in their homeland.