The World Health Organisation (WHO) has upgraded its COVID-19 information dashboard with a prominent new feature.

According to details on the website, the feature allows access to current and reliable data on COVID-19 cases submitted directly to WHO by countries.

Also, the upgrade was developed and supported by the WHO Technology for COVID-19 initiative, a pro-bono collaboration of technology companies, brought together by WHO to fight the pandemic.

“A prominent new feature is the release of the mobile-friendly version. In addition, the dashboard has a clean and modern interface and several data visualization tools to better grasp the current status of COVID-19 as the situation unfolds,” it said.

Currently, users will have access to new and confirmed cases and deaths globally with daily statistics as well as country-specific information by clicking on any country on the interactive map.

There is an interactive chart showing reported cases by the WHO region, including daily and cumulative statistics.

Confirmed cases and deaths, and changes over time in a specific country, region, or territory, are available on the interactive chart.

There is also a new explorer tab designed to provide complex datasets for easy access and use. It allows users to select variables across three-axis, which helps see correlations and relationships that can provide insights into COVID-19 and how communities are responding to it.

The director of health emergency information and risk assessment department, Oliver Morgan, said the updated version will provide more insight about the epidemiology and response to COVID-19.





“It is critically important that all countries are able to report their COVID-19 situation. The updated WHO Dashboard will now provide more comprehensive insights about the epidemiology and response to COVID-19 at the global level.”

The director of digital health and innovation, WHO, Bernardo Junior, described the innovation as a work in progress.

Similarly, the health organisation launched a Facebook Messenger version of its WHO Health Alert platform.

It said the application will be offering instant and accurate information about COVID-19– via Facebook’s global reach.

“The WHO’s Health Alert interactive service can now be accessed in English, French, Spanish, and Arabic through WHO’s official Facebook page by selecting “Send Message” or through the dedicated Messenger link,” it said.

It said the WHO Health Alert service has already reached over 12 million people via WhatsApp.

“In many regions hit hardest by COVID-19, total messaging through Facebook’s family of apps has increased by more than 50%,” it said.

With this transition into Facebook Messenger, and other communication channels related to it, WHO Health Alert has the potential to reach 4.2 billion people helping people protect themselves from COVID-19, prevent its spread, and understand the facts related to the disease.

The chatbot was developed in collaboration with Sprinklr, as a part of the WHO Technology for COVID-19 Initiative, a pro-bono collaboration of technology companies brought together by WHO specifically to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.