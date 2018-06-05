The Secretary-General of United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, says Nigeria has the potential to be one of the world best tourists destinations.

Mr Pololikashvili stated this on Tuesday at on-going 61st Meeting of the UNWTO-CAF in Abuja with the theme “Tourism Statistics: A Catalyst for Development”.

The UNWTO scribe who addressed a joint media conference with the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said with the right policies being put in place, the country would take its pride of place.

He commended the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration for identifying tourism as one of the sectors for economic diversification and revenue generation.

He said it is imperative for the nation to have a proper statistics of tourism contributions to the growth of Gross Domestics Products (GDP).

Mr Pololikashvili expressed satisfaction at the turnout of both local and foreign participants at the 61st UNWTO/ CAF meeting.

“I am impressed at the huge turnout and the discussions on the development of tourism sector in Africa. This is the first CAF meeting I will attend since I assumed office as the Executive Secretary General of UNWTO.

“My administration’s priority is to work closely with Africa ministers of tourism to promote and harness tourism potential in Africa continent,” he said.

He said that the meeting would encourage Nigeria and broaden its horizon on the relevance of tourism sector and the need to promote and invest in it.

“Africa has lots to offer to international tourists in terms of tourism assets and potential. Nigeria is important to UN, as it is embedded with enormous tourism potentials that can attract tourists, ” he said.

Mr Pololikashvili pledged to support Nigeria in the area of poverty alleviation, education, security, tourism, job creations and innovation for young Nigerians.

He appealed to the media to support the federal government in tourism promotion agenda.