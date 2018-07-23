The United Nations’ top court has issued a provisional ruling, saying that measures put in place by the United Arab Emirates as part of its boycott against Qatar amount to racial discrimination.

In June 2017, the UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, imposed a land, air and sea blockade against Qatar and severed ties with it, in one of the worst diplomatic disputes in the Gulf in decades.

Last month, Qatar filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the UAE of violating international laws by expelling thousands of Qataris – many of whom have family or own property in the UAE – and closing UAE airspace and seaports to Qatar.

It alleged the boycott violates the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD) – including discrimination on the basis of nationality – a treaty signed by both the UAE and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt are not signatories of the CERD convention

On Monday, judges at the ICJ ruled that Qatari families affected by the UAE’s measures must be reunited, imposing a measure before The Hague-based court hears in full the discrimination case.

They also said that students should be given the opportunity to complete their studies in the UAE or to retain records of their studies to allow them to continue their education elsewhere.

Finally, they ruled said Qataris should be allowed access to judicial services in the UAE.

Qatar’s National Human Rights Committee estimated the blockade has affected about 13,000 people.

The committee recorded 4,105 cases of human rights violations in the last year, including 646 family reunification violations.

Informally known as the World Court, the ICJ is the UN’s venue for resolving legal disputes between states.