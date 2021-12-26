UNRWA begins reconstruction in Gaza after Israeli aggression

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) will start rebuilding houses destroyed in the Gaza Strip and pay financial compensation to those affected by the latest Israeli aggression.

UNRWA media advisor Adnan Abu Hasna told local al-Aqsa Radio that over the past period, the UNRWA spent “rental allowance” for six months and will pay for four others.

Israel carried out 11-day aggression on Gaza, and it ended by declaring a ceasefire on May 21.

Abu Hasna also noted there had been no development so far regarding the issue of those affected by the 2014 war, which lasted 51 days and left massive destruction at the time.

The aggression caused severe destruction to 1,335 residential institutions, and moderate destruction to around 12,886 houses, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza.

UNRWA launched this operation in coordination with the Ministry of Works in Gaza, responsible for non-refugees and UNDP, and other UN institutions.

Egypt is working with a $500 million grant to build three housing complexes in the Gaza Strip, including the American School in the north of Gaza, the area of ​​​​the veterans in al-Karama, and al-Zahra.

Cairo supervised the first phase of the reconstruction process, which included removing the rubble, with the participation of Egyptian technical teams.

Qatar also provided a $500 million grant, Germany $9 million. Some donations were provided by international and local countries and institutions, estimated at nearly $20 million.

Officials in Gaza say the first stage of the reconstruction process is valued at $310 million, while the reconstruction and development stage is about $3.6 billion.

It is noteworthy that the total amount required for the reconstruction of the Strip, according to the National Plan for the Reconstruction of Gaza approved at the 2014 Cairo Conference, is about $3.9 billion.

Donors pledged nearly $5 billion, including $3.5 billion for the enclave’s reconstruction. Still, the total amount received from pledges amounted to almost $900 million, representing 26 percent of the general pledges for the reconstruction process.