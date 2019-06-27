<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said it will sustain its partnership with Niger State Government to attain Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the state.

Dr Zakari Adam, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Kaduna, made the pledge during its 2019 mid-year review and planning meeting on Thursday in Minna.

The objective of the meeting was to discuss key challenges, focusing on issues hindering UNICEF programmes desired results for children in the last six months of implementation.

Other objectives include developing way forward with agreed action plans associated with time frame as well as to highlight best practices.

Adam noted that UNICEF would continue its intervention programmes targeted at improving the lives of women and children in the state.

“Our agenda is focused on all children issues; we share support in education and our biggest programme in education is in Niger state. This is to ensure that the children get access to quality education.

“Other areas of intervention are health, nutrition and Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH). This, too, is to ensure that children get adequate access to qualitative education, health care services and access to clean water,” he said.

Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to Niger state Government, commended UNICEF’s long term partnership aimed at improving access to education, health, nutrition and water in the state.

He assured UNICEF of the state government support and commitment in strengthening the partnership to achieve SDGs in the state.

“We will continue to partner with UNICEF due to its broad network across the country to put an end to some of the challenges in the sectors it is currently intervening,” he said.

Matane urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) involved in the partnership to avail themselves the opportunity to deliver on the target.

He charged the state’s Ministry of Planning to look at the indicator within the SDGs to ensure that they were properly situated in order to attain the goals.