



United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and TIGGymnastics have called for more participation in traditional sports in the country.

The call was made during the sports clinic held at the MKO National Stadium in Abuja, yesterday as part of activities to mark the 2021 International Day of Sports For Development and Peace.

UNESCO’s representative, Nneka Okafor, who spoke to journalists urged parents to allow their wards engage in traditional sports this she said it would promote peace and unite the country.

“We trying to promote peace, sports is all about, team work , respect, solidarity, and not minding where one’s background wether rich or poor, we have some children here from the IDP camp, so are here in one spirit.

“We are also trying to promote traditional sports, soon UNESCO we Will be having a conference on promoting tradditional sports in Nigeria, we want to bring all those sports we know those days back, so are calling on parent to bring their kids and for them to engage in tradditional sports to show that we are all one. The only enemy we have is COVID-19 so we should all come together to fight it” she said.





On his parts, the TIG gymnastics club head coach, Anthony Asuquo commended UNESCO for their support towards sports development in the country adding talents harvested from the clinic would be nurtured to stardom

“This has been a dream for our team and lucky for us we got UNESCO to support us, we discovered a lot of gymnast 2-years ago from different villages in Abuja.

“We just want to get the children out of social media and get them to be creative in life. Because, we want to have bring back our children mindsets in engaging in sports, we know sports is one of the greatest tool to use in purified people.

“We are hopeful that we will discover talents and nurture them to stardom”.

It should be noted that over 200 children participated in the sporting events which included gymnastics, badminton, basketball, volleyball among others.