



U.S. unemployment fell to 3.7 per cent in September, which is its lowest figure in nearly half a century.

Job gains were registered in the fields of professional and business services, health care, transportation and warehousing, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a statement on Friday.

September’s jobless rate a slight drop from 3.9 per cent in August is the lowest recorded in the United States since 1969.

Analysts had only expected the figure to fall to 3.8 per cent in September.

U.S. President Donald Trump often touts the low unemployment numbers in campaign rallies and speeches amid concerns over a looming trade war between the U.S. and China.

The number of unemployed people fell by 270,000 to 6.0 million.