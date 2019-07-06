<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Canadian economy lost 2,200 jobs in June and the unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 5.5 per cent as more people sought work, the government statistical agency reported on Friday.

The jobless rate was up 0.1 percentage points from May, as an additional 30,000 people began looking for work, Statistics Canada said. The number of unemployed rose to 1.1 million people.

Yet Canada’s jobless rate remained near its lowest level in more than 40 years.

The number of full-time employees rose, while the number of self-employed or independent workers declined by more than 41,000 from May, the government agency said.

Job losses in June were highest in the manufacturing, construction, natural resources, and wholesale and retail trade sectors.

Employment increased in the health care and social assistance, education, transportation, information, leisure and warehousing sectors.

More people aged 55 and above — particularly men — were working in June, while males aged 25 to 54 were less likely to have jobs.

There was little change among women or males in other age groups.