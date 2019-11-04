The United Kingdom’s parliament will be dissolved on Wednesday so politicians can begin campaigning for December’s snap election.
The poll could decide the future of Brexit, but many voters are confused about the different parties’ policies.
With the Conservatives in the lead, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s opaque Brexit views are not helping him gain any ground.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]