Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Thursday that Donald Trump tried to blackmail him by withholding military aid to Kiev in a phone call between the two leaders.
“There was no blackmail,” the comedian-turned-politician said at a news conference. A transcript of the conversation showed Trump asked Zelensky to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.
