The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday ordered the release of 935 prisoners ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

The gesture is part of Al Nahyan’s attempt to provide prisoners “an opportunity to start a new life and alleviate their families’ hardship,’’ WAM said.

Ramadan, a four-week Islamic period of fasting and worshipping, would start on Wednesday or Thursday this week, depending on moon-sighting in different areas.

In the UAE, the president and the rulers of the seven emirates’, which form the Gulf state, usually pardon prisoners as a sign of goodwill when Ramadan comes.