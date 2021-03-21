



The UAE has announced the introduction of a residence permit for remote workers, approving a multiple-entry pathway tourist system for people of all nationalities.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Emirati Vice President and Prime Minister, made the announcement via his Twitter handle, explaining that the introduction of the new residency permit means that “any employee anywhere in the world can reside in the UAE to practice work remotely even if the company is not present in the country.”

“During a cabinet meeting I chaired, we approved a new remote work visa that enables employees from all over the world to live and work remotely from the UAE even if their companies are based in another country,” he said.





This decision comes in light of the work-from-home policy that was widely accepted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and aims to encourage workers employed around the world to relocate to Dubai.

The UAE government recently made its laws more flexible for foreigners, such as loosening alcohol restriction and allowing for unmarried couples to live together.

These measures have attracted more foreigners to the prime Gulf country and boosted its tourism industry.

In January, the government also announced that citizenship was being offered to foreign investors and other gifted professionals, with the aim of boosting its economy amidst the pandemic.