The United Arab Emirates has confirmed that several members of a family that travelled to the country from the Chinese city of Wuhan have tested positive for the new form of coronavirus.

The UAE’s official news agency WAM cited the health ministry as saying that the health condition of those infected is stable and they are under medical observation.





“The report does not specify the number of people affected,’’ WAM reported.

The ministry says it has taken “all the necessary precautions in accordance with the scientific recommendations, conditions and standards approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).’’