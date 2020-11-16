



United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approved long term residency for doctors, engineers and brilliant students.

On Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, UAE Vice President announced 10-year Golden Visas for them.

He tweeted that the visa will be issued to all PhD holders in the UAE as well as top graduates from UAE-accredited universities with a GPA of 3.8 and above.

Physicians, engineers in the fields of computer science, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology are also included.





Others are specialists in AI, big data, virology, epidemiology & UAE’s high school top graduates and their families.

“We are keen to embrace talent that drives future development and this is only the beginning”, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai wrote.

In May, 212 doctors working for the Dubai Health Authority were awarded the Golden Visa for their efforts during the fight against COVID-19.

In September, Dubai commenced a retirement programme for resident foreigners over the age of 55.

They are now being issued five-year renewable residency.