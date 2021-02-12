



Turkmenistani President, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, has created a new post as deputy head of government for his son, in a decree published in the Neutralny Turkmenistan newspaper on Friday.

Serdar Berdymukhammedov, 39, is seen as the likely successor to his father, who is 63.

His job will be to modernise the state system and improve governance. He would also be responsible for digital affairs in the oil-rich country.

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who has been in power for 14 years, rules the country with an iron hand.





Officially, Turkmenistan has not recorded any cases of the coronavirus, in spite of international criticism and in a region hard-hit by the pandemic.

Berdymukhamedov has also been criticised for persecuting dissidents and government critics and for an expensive cult of personality.

For example, he commissioned a 21-metre equestrian statue built of marble and covered in gold, featuring his likeness as a rider, called “Arkadag,’’ meaning protector.