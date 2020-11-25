Turkish police seized a total of 658 historical artifacts in Istanbul and detained one person, local media reported on Wednesday.

Acting upon a tip-off, Istanbul’s anti-smuggling units raided a residence in the Beykoz district on the Asian side of the city and detained the suspect, the Milliyet daily said.





The units determined the location as a result of technical and physical follow-up that lasted for about three months, it added.

The seized artifacts included bronze arrowheads, spearheads, statue heads, coins, tear bottles, terracotta pieces, amphora, and oil lamps, belonging to Hellenistic, Roman, and Byzantine eras, according to the report.

Some Islamic artifacts and various fossils were also found during the operation, it noted.