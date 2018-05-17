Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday that all cases of massacres committed by Israel against the Palestinians should be brought to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“The massacres committed by Israel should be brought to the International Criminal Court,” Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Haberturk newspaper.

Relations between Turkey and Israel have worsened amid the situation in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces at the Gaza border while protesting against the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan said that Ankara had decided to recall its ambassadors in Washington and Tel Aviv for consultations in connection with Israel’s actions.

He also called Israel a terrorist state and its actions toward the Palestinians an act of genocide.

In addition, Turkey proposed that the Israeli ambassador to Ankara leave the country.

In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry asked the Turkish consul general in Jerusalem to leave the Jewish state.

On Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry asked the Israeli consul general in Istanbul to temporarily leave the country.

Since March 30, the Palestinians have been holding anti-Israeli protests near the Gaza border.

The Israeli forces have meanwhile been suppressing the demonstrators, citing security concerns. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed since the onset of the riots.