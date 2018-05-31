Turkey’s top court has rejected the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) appeal to cancel recent changes to the country’s electoral law, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

The opposition argued the changes could lead to fraud in critical presidential and parliamentary elections in June.

The Turkish parliament in March passed a controversial package of sweeping changes to Turkey’s electoral laws, sparking outcry from the opposition.

The changes to the law allow the acceptance of ballots in envelopes not bearing official polling station stamps, legalising a decision made by the electoral body during 2017’s referendum on the expansion of presidential powers.

The changes include enabling security forces to enter polling stations if invited by a voter, and moving ballot boxes from villages to district centres.

Turkey’s electoral board said earlier this week that ballot boxes had already been moved in 19 provinces, affecting 144,000 voters, according to Anadolu.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) had argued separately that the ballot boxes had been moved from areas where the HDP has popular support, putting a fair election at risk.

President Recep Erdogan narrowly won the April 2017 referendum, paving the way for constitutional changes that would expand his presidential powers.

The era of an executive presidency would begin after the elections, which are due on June 24.