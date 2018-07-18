(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 24, 2018 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives to deliver a speech in Istanbul, after initial results of Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will on July 9, 2018 be sworn in for a second mandate as Turkey's head of state after his election triumph last month, assuming sweeping powers granted under a new constitution, a presidential source said. / AFP PHOTO / BULENT KILIC
Agence France-Presse

President Tayyip Erdogan filed criminal complaints Wednesday against the leader of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and 72 other CHP lawmakers for allegedly insulting him with a cartoon they shared on social media.

CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Tuesday shared a 2006 cartoon that depicted Erdogan as several different animals on Twitter. He also called on members of parliament from his party to share the same cartoon from the cover of popular satirical magazine “Penguen.”

The Ankara chief prosecutor’s office separately launched an investigation into Kilicdaroglu for “insulting the president” over the same Twitter post, the state broadcaster TRT reported.

The Anadolu state-run news agency reported that the cartoon amounted to “defamation of Erdogan.”

The same cartoon had led to the arrest of four students from an Ankara university last week for allegedly insulting Erdogan after they displayed it on a banner they carried at a graduation ceremony.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR