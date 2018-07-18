President Tayyip Erdogan filed criminal complaints Wednesday against the leader of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and 72 other CHP lawmakers for allegedly insulting him with a cartoon they shared on social media.

CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Tuesday shared a 2006 cartoon that depicted Erdogan as several different animals on Twitter. He also called on members of parliament from his party to share the same cartoon from the cover of popular satirical magazine “Penguen.”

The Ankara chief prosecutor’s office separately launched an investigation into Kilicdaroglu for “insulting the president” over the same Twitter post, the state broadcaster TRT reported.

The Anadolu state-run news agency reported that the cartoon amounted to “defamation of Erdogan.”

The same cartoon had led to the arrest of four students from an Ankara university last week for allegedly insulting Erdogan after they displayed it on a banner they carried at a graduation ceremony.