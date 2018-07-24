(FILES) This handout picture taken and released on May 13, 2018 and released on May 14, 2018 by the Turkish Presidential Press office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) posing for a photo with German footballer of Turkish origin Mesut Ozil (L) in London. Footballer Mesut Ozil said on july 22, 2018 he had no regrets about his controversial photograph with Erdogan that sparked questions about his loyalty to Germany's national squad ahead of the World Cup. / AFP PHOTO / TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / KAYHAN OZER
Agence France-Presse

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said he had spoken to Turkish-origin football star Mesut Ozil after his decision to quit the German team on the grounds of racism, offering his praise for the Arsenal player’s move.

“Last night I spoke to Mesut. His attitude in the statement is completely patriotic,” Erdogan said, quoted by state TRT Haber broadcaster. “It is not possible to accept this kind of racist attitude towards a young man who poured so much sweat for the German national team’s success.”

