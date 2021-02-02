



Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued a detention warrant for 294 suspects over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016.

Acting upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul, police launched large scale simultaneous operations in 42 provinces to catch the suspects, the Hurriyet daily said.





Those targeted in the operations were reportedly soldiers in active duty and expelled military personnel.

The suspects had alleged connections with the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, Hurriyet added.

The Turkish government blamed Mr Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition.