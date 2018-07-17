Former soldiers were among 31 people sentenced to life in prison by an Ankara court on Tuesday in a case related to the July 2016 failed military coup, bringing the total number of life sentences in related cases to more than 100 in a week.

A former general was among the defendants charged with “violating the constitution,” state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

“Tuesday’s court case centred around incidents at a gendarmerie school in Ankara on the night of the coup on July 15, 2016,’’ Anadolu said.

On Friday, an Istanbul court sentenced 72 former soldiers to life in prison over the killings of 34 people on one of three bridges over the Bosphorus Strait during the coup.

A state of emergency that has been in place for two years after the failed takeover is expected to end on July 18.

More than 70,000 people have been arrested in connection with the coup, and more than 110,000 have been purged from the civil services and military.

Ankara blames the plot on Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, a former ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who lives in exile in the U.S.