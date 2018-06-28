Turkey’s Economy Minister, Nihat Zeybekci, says the U.S. demand for countries to stop importing Iranian oil or face sanctions is “not binding’’ on Ankara.

“We will follow if there are decisions, sanctioned by the United Nations on this issue.

“Other than this, we will only follow our own interests,’’ Zeybekci said on Wednesday in Ankara.

He told newsmen that Washington has warned its allies that they must end all Iranian oil imports by Nov. 4 or they will face sanctions.

“In addition, we will pay attention, so our friend and brother, Iran will not face unfair treatment,’’ Zeybekci said, according to the media report.