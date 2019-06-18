<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued detention warrants for no fewer than 154 suspects, including soldiers, over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016.

“Police launched simultaneous operations in 30 provinces across the country to catch 91 military personnel, including those who were ousted or retired.

“This is on the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in the western city of Izmir,’’ the Cumhuriyet daily reported.

According to the daily, police are hunting 63 suspects working for the Turkish Armed Forces in a separate operation ordered by the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in the central province of Konya.

All the suspects allegedly contacted via pay phone with the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition.