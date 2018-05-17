Turkey wants the UN General Assembly to pass a resolution regarding Jerusalem, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, as the discomfort over Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli forces grows.

Speaking in an interview to state-broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu also said that an independent commission needs to prepare a report on the violence in Gaza and that Israel needs to stand in the face of law.

Israeli troops shot dead dozens of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border on Monday as the U. S. opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.

60 people, including six children, were killed and more than 1,300 were injured on Monday in the Palestinian enclave occupied by Israel, whose troops fired live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters assembling along the perimeter fence.

On Tuesday, the Security Council, in an emergency meeting on called for calm.