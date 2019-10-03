<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Turkey on Thursday fined social media company Facebook for over 281,000 U.S. dollars for a data breach that exposed the personal information of hundreds of thousands of users in Turkey.

Facebook exposed the name, gender, birthday, relationship status, educational background, religion, hometown, personal data and location information of 280,959 users, said the Personal Data Protection Authority, Turkey’s watchdog agency for data privacy.

Facebook was fined 201,865 dollars for the breach, and nearly 79,000 dollars for failing to provide notice of the breach.

A statement on Personal Data Protection Agency’s website said that the Facebook representative sent to the institution on Oct. 14, 2018, by e-mail about the data breach caused by an error occurred as a result of the interaction with one of the features of the social networking site.

The company noted that written information will be submitted to the Personal Data Protection Board within the following week, and the board decided to investigate into the case.

As a result of the review, the board determined that the data breach was caused by an error in the interaction of three different features of the Facebook system, namely see-through the eyes of someone else “birthday celebrator’’ and “video uploader.’’

In May, the Personal Data Protection Authority fined Facebook 289,566 dollars over a previous data breach.

In June, the United States fined Facebook 5 billion dollars for privacy violations, the largest ever fine imposed by the Federal Trade Commission on a tech company.