



A man accused of shooting dead six relatives and seriously injuring two others at a family gathering went on trial in Germany on Monday.

The 27-year-old defendant faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

He allegedly killed his parents, his half-sister, his half-brother, his uncle and his aunt in the town of Rot am See, located in the south-western state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Another aunt and uncle were able to escape in spite of also being shot.

The man, a German national, is said to have shot 30 bullets during the bloodbath on Jan. 24, before calling the police and handing himself in.





The shooting took place in the father’s apartment block, in which the alleged killer also lived.

The family had met for a funeral there.

The man had allegedly been planning the attack for some time, having joined a marksmen’s club and legally obtained a gun prior to the crime.

He is said to have felt maltreated by his mother and half-sister.

Prosecutors say he has confessed to the crime.

The defendant will receive a psychiatric assessment during the course of the trial, with prosecutors noting that he may suffer from paranoid schizophrenia.

The trial is taking place in a court in the town of Ellwangen, with a verdict currently expect on July 10.