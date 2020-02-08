<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has issued a statement on the Trump Administration’s decision to include six more countries to its discriminatory Travel Ban – Nigeria, Eritrea, Sudan, Tanzania, Kyrgyzstan, and Myanmar. The travel ban, according to the group, unfairly targets citizens of Black and majority Muslim nations.

“Three years ago, the Trump Administration announced an anti-American travel ban, restricting travel from majority-Muslim countries and eroding our values, security, and reputation as a country that has leveraged its cultural diversity to build inclusive communities in our country. Now, President Trump has cast a wider net and doubled down on his xenophobic policies by banning immigration and restricting travel from select African and majority-Muslim nations. This expanded travel ban will affect nearly a quarter of the 1.2 billion people in Africa.





“Since his inauguration, President Trump has pursued an agenda hostile to Black people. This most recent travel ban is yet another example of a long list of Trump’s policies designed to tear apart Black families – a painful history that we know all too well. The expanded restriction will affect prospective immigrants from Nigeria, Sudan, Eritrea, and Tanzania from reuniting with their family in the United States.

“It is no surprise that President Trump targeted African nations as he has a history of making disparaging comments about citizens of African countries, including referring to them as “shit hole countries.” Despite the economic, academic and social gains immigrants from Africa and the Diaspora have had on our country, the Trump administration continues to eliminate the impact and value of Black people.”

The Congressional Black Caucus said it remains committed to protecting the Homeland, Motherland, and the Diaspora. That is why the CBC hosted a National Black Leadership Summit at the nation’s Capital yesterday to sound the alarm about all that’s at stake for Black people in 2020.