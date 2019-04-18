TIME has released its annual list of 100 Most Influential People.
This year’s list is divided into four categories namely; pioneers, artists, leaders, titans and icons.
Scroll below for the full list of the individuals from the 2019 TIME 100.
Pioneers
Sandra Oh
Indya Moore
Marlon James
Chrissy Teigen
Massimo Bottura
Hasan Minhaj
Samin Nosrat
Ninja
Arundhati Katju and Menaka Guruswamy
Naomi Osaka
Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin
Fred Swaniker
Lynn Nottage
Tara Westover
Adam Bowen and James Monsees
Barbara Rae-Venter
He Jiankui
Aileen Lee
Jay O’Neal and Emily Comer
Shep Doeleman
Artists
Dwayne Johnson
Regina King
Khalid
Emilia Clarke
BTS
Brie Larson
Joanna and Chip Gaines
Ariana Grande
Mahershala Ali
Glenn Close
Rami Malek
Luchita Hurtado
Ozuna
dream hampton
Richard Madden
Yalitza Aparicio
Clare Waight Keller
Leaders
Nancy Pelosi
Donald Trump
Greta Thunberg
Andrés Manuel López Obrador
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Jacinda Ardern
Juan Guaidó
Abiy Ahmed
Mitch McConnell
Brett Kavanaugh
Jane Goodall
Benjamin Netanyahu
Zhang Yiming
Hoesung Lee
William Barr
Pope Francis
Xi Jinping
Leana Wen
Imran Khan
Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed
Cyril Ramaphosa
Robert Mueller
Mahathir Mohamad
Matteo Salvini
Jair Bolsonaro
Zhang Kejian
Icons
Taylor Swift
Michelle Obama
Spike Lee
Christine Blasey Ford
David Hockney
Desmond Meade
Lady Gaga
Radhya Almutawakel
Pierpaolo Piccioli
Maria Ressa
Caster Semenya
Mirian G.
Grainne Griffin, Ailbhe Smyth and Orla O’Connor
Loujain al-Hathloul
Titans
Mohamed Salah
LeBron James
Jennifer Hyman
Gayle King
Mark Zuckerberg
Tiger Woods
Jeanne Gang
Bob Iger
Pat McGrath
Alex Morgan
Vera Jourova
Ryan Murphy
Mukesh Ambani
Ren Zhengfei
Marillyn Hewson
Jerome Powell