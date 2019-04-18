<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

TIME has released its annual list of 100 Most Influential People.

This year’s list is divided into four categories namely; pioneers, artists, leaders, titans and icons.

Scroll below for the full list of the individuals from the 2019 TIME 100.

Pioneers

Sandra Oh

Indya Moore

Marlon James

Chrissy Teigen

Massimo Bottura

Hasan Minhaj

Samin Nosrat

Ninja

Arundhati Katju and Menaka Guruswamy

Naomi Osaka

Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin

Fred Swaniker

Lynn Nottage

Tara Westover

Adam Bowen and James Monsees

Barbara Rae-Venter

He Jiankui

Aileen Lee

Jay O’Neal and Emily Comer

Shep Doeleman

Artists

Dwayne Johnson

Regina King

Khalid

Emilia Clarke

BTS

Brie Larson

Joanna and Chip Gaines

Ariana Grande

Mahershala Ali

Glenn Close

Rami Malek

Luchita Hurtado

Ozuna

dream hampton

Richard Madden

Yalitza Aparicio

Clare Waight Keller

Leaders

Nancy Pelosi

Donald Trump

Greta Thunberg

Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Jacinda Ardern

Juan Guaidó

Abiy Ahmed

Mitch McConnell

Brett Kavanaugh

Jane Goodall

Benjamin Netanyahu

Zhang Yiming

Hoesung Lee

William Barr

Pope Francis

Xi Jinping

Leana Wen

Imran Khan

Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed

Cyril Ramaphosa

Robert Mueller

Mahathir Mohamad

Matteo Salvini

Jair Bolsonaro

Zhang Kejian

Icons

Taylor Swift

Michelle Obama

Spike Lee

Christine Blasey Ford

David Hockney

Desmond Meade

Lady Gaga

Radhya Almutawakel

Pierpaolo Piccioli

Maria Ressa

Caster Semenya

Mirian G.

Grainne Griffin, Ailbhe Smyth and Orla O’Connor

Loujain al-Hathloul

Titans

Mohamed Salah

LeBron James

Jennifer Hyman

Gayle King

Mark Zuckerberg

Tiger Woods

Jeanne Gang

Bob Iger

Pat McGrath

Alex Morgan

Vera Jourova

Ryan Murphy

Mukesh Ambani

Ren Zhengfei

Marillyn Hewson

Jerome Powell