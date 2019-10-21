<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three US soldiers were killed and three others injured after the armed vehicle they were in rolled into water during a training exercise in the US state of Georgia.

Six soldiers were in the vehicle when the accident occurred at about 3:20am (07:20 GMT) on Sunday, Fort Stewart officials said in a statement.

“Six soldiers were involved, with three pronounced deceased on site, and three more evacuated to Winn Army Community Hospital,” an army statement said.

Two of the injured soldiers were treated and released while the third was transferred to a civilian hospital in the city of Savannah, some 60km (100 miles) away, with non-life threatening injuries.

The soldiers with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team were in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

Major-General Tony Aguto, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, called it a “heartbreaking day”.

Officials said the accident was being investigated.