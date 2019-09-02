<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three soldiers have been killed as troops of Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole engaged members of the Boko Haram terrorist group in Borno State.

The acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, confirmed the incident in a statement saying troops attached to Super Camp Monguno dealt a devastating blow on the insurgents on Friday while on patrol along Monguno-Mairari-Gajiram axis in the state.

According to Colonel Musa, the patrol team came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them with heavy volume of fire that led to the death of “countless number” of the Boko Haram fighters.

He added that a few insurgents escaped with gunshot wounds, as a result of blood trails in the general area.

The Nigerian Army spokesperson disclosed that the gallant troops also recovered some weapons and equipment from the terrorists.

“Sadly, during the encounter, three of our gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while eight other soldiers sustained injuries.

“The bodies of the fallen heroes and those that sustained injuries have since been evacuated. The wounded are being treated and are in stable condition,” the statement said.

Musa stated that the troops remain highly motivated and have continued combing the general area with a view to clearing remnants of fleeing terrorists.

He also said the Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, along with some principal staff officers from the Army Headquarters, Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole and other commanders, have visited the troops and those wounded in action.