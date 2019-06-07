Three people have died after a rescue boat capsized as it searched for a fishing boat off the western coast of France.
Four others on the rescue boat are safe but the trawler has not been found, the prefect of the Vendee region said.
Gusts of wind have been measured at up to 120 kilometres per hour (75 mph).
Three helicopters are scouring the area off Les Sables d’Olonne.
The National Society of Sea Rescue, which sent the rescue boat out, has tweeted a warning to avoid coastal regions nearby.
