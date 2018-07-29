Police were searching Sunday for two gunmen who opened fire on a crowd outside a New Orleans bar, killing three people and wounding seven others.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting late Saturday at a “daiquiri shop” about three miles from the southern US city’s famed French Quarter.

Detectives “determined that two unknown armed subjects believed to be wearing hooded sweatshirts allegedly approached a group of people standing outside of a business and opened fire, striking 10 of the individuals,” then fled, a police statement said.

Police superintendent Michael Harrison, speaking to reporters overnight at the scene of the crime, said one of the suspects was believed to be armed with a rifle, while the other carried a handgun.

“We believe they actually stood over one of the individuals and fired multiple rounds and then after that fled,” Harrison told local media.

“This has to be personal,” he said.

“Firing indiscriminately into a crowd? Shooting 10 people? Killing three? That’s personal, it doesn’t get more personal and we take it personal,” he said. “Whoever did this, you should know that the law enforcement takes it personal and we’re coming for you.”

The victims — two males and a female — “were pronounced dead at the scene,” police spokesman Aaron Looney said a statement.

Seven additional gunshot victims — five males and two females — were rushed to area hospitals either in private vehicles or aboard ambulances.

The local NBC affiliate said that one of the victims believed to be in critical condition underwent surgery.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.

“We will find that out during the investigation,” Harrison said. “It was very intentional but we don’t know right now that its gang related.”