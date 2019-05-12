Police in the German city of Passau on the Austrian border found three bodies with arrows in them and two crossbows while they searched a guesthouse room on the banks of the Ilz river on Saturday.

Police in Germany are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found shot with crossbow bolts in a hotel room in Bavaria.

Hotel employees found the three bodies and two crossbows in the room on Saturday, according to German news agency DPA.

Police said the victims were a 53-year-old man and two women aged 33 and 30 – all German citizens.

Investigators are trying to determine the relationship between the three people. According to local newspaper Passaauer Neue Presse, a police spokesperson said the women were not the man’s daughters.

Local media reports said the victims had booked a triple room on Friday for a three-day stay in the town of Passau.

It is not currently clear what happened inside the hotel room or how the three died.

A vehicle has been seized by detectives.

DPA has reported that a post-mortem has been ordered and will be carried out early next week.

