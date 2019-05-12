<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Police in Germany are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found shot with crossbow bolts in a hotel room in Bavaria.

Hotel employees found the three bodies and two crossbows in the room on Saturday, according to German news agency DPA.

Police said the victims were a 53-year-old man and two women aged 33 and 30 – all German citizens.

Investigators are trying to determine the relationship between the three people. According to local newspaper Passaauer Neue Presse, a police spokesperson said the women were not the man’s daughters.

Local media reports said the victims had booked a triple room on Friday for a three-day stay in the town of Passau.

It is not currently clear what happened inside the hotel room or how the three died.

A vehicle has been seized by detectives.

DPA has reported that a post-mortem has been ordered and will be carried out early next week.