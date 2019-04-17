The EU on Wednesday unveiled a wide-ranging list of US-made goods, from beeswax to car parts, subject to tariffs in retaliation for subsidies to Boeing as a transatlantic trade war risked re-erupting.
“European companies must be able to compete on fair and equal terms… We must continue to defend a level-playing field for our industry,” said EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom in a statement.
Europe’s $12 billion claims against Boeing comes on the trail of a similar demand by the US for $11 billion in compensation for EU subsidies towards Airbus.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]