Thousands of people joined a protest for independence in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, on Saturday, with one lawmaker saying 250,000 supporters took part.

“What a day! 250,000 behind us marching for independence,” Scottish National Party lawmaker Joanna Cherry tweeted from the event, where many people carried Scottish flags.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who also leads the anti-Brexit SNP tweeted: “Good luck to everyone marching for independence in Edinburgh.

“I’m not able to be there in person today, but I will be with you in spirit. Have a great day. And be in no doubt – independence is coming.

The organisers, All Under One Banner, said some 100,000 people attended a similar event in Edinburgh in 2018 but the local government estimated the crowd at 20,000.

The umbrella group said it aimed to “raise the profile of the need of an independent Scotland” through marches and rallies.

Sturgeon has warned that she plans to hold a referendum on Scottish independence within two years if Britain leaves the European Union.

On Wednesday, she accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of trying to withdraw Britain from the bloc without an exit agreement.

“For Scotland, the fundamental point remains Johnson’s proposals would take us out of the EU, single market and customs union against our will,” Sturgeon said.

In Scotland’s first independence referendum in 2014, 55 per cent voted to remain part of the UK, the dpa reported.