Thousands of people took to the streets of Germany again on Friday to demand more environmental protection, although the turnout was significantly lower than for similar protests a week earlier.

An international youth movement led by activist Greta Thunberg, had staged weekly climate protests across the globe under the slogan Fridays for Future. It had announced demonstrations in at least 65 German cities so far.

According to police, in Hamburg, 3,200 people demonstrated in spite rainy weather.

In Munich, police estimated that around 2,000 people took part in a protest march through the city centre, while 1,200 protesters were reported to have taken part in Nuremberg.