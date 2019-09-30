<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Thomas Cook staff have demanded financial support from the Government following the collapse of the travel giant.

Dozens of former employees – some wearing their old uniforms – protested outside the Conservative Party conference and urged ministers to “pay us now” after they did not receive their wages on Monday, AOL reports.

Around 9,000 staff in the UK were left jobless last week when the business failed to secure a last-ditch rescue deal.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham led calls outside the Tory conference venue in the city for the Government to give former staff their unpaid wages and redundancy packages.

He told the PA news agency: “Thousands of people in Greater Manchester woke up last week to the news that they didn’t have a job, and today they were expecting a paycheque and of course it has not arrived.”

Asked what the Government needed to do to help the workers, he said: “Get payments made without any delay – so that’s both unpaid wages and redundancy, which is obviously a statutory service.

“I think they need to help us with regard to retraining if people want to retrain, but I think they also need to provide better answers – why did the German authorities save their airline, and why was the profitable UK airline allowed just to go to the wall?”

Former employees chanted “Pay us now” and held placards which read “Bankers bailed out, Thomas Cook kicked out” as they gathered outside the Manchester Convention Centre on Monday morning.

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey and Labour’s Lucy Powell, who represents Manchester Central, addressed the crowds along with Mr Burnham.