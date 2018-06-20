The United Kingdom has vowed never to separate children of immigrants from their parents should the need for deportation arise.

In what appears to be a veiled condemnation of the ongoing separation of children from their migrant parents trying to enter America, the United Kingdom said that it was unlikely to toe the line.

As reported by Bloomberg news service, when asked what British Prime Minister Theresa May thought about Donald Trump’s immigration policy, her spokesman, James Slack, gave a pointed answer: “separating children in that way is not something you would expect to see in the United Kingdom.”

President Donald Trump has justified the forceful separation of over 2,000 children from their parents in ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Urging the Congress to change what he calls ‘the ridiculous laws” on immigration, Trump wrote, “Now is the best opportunity ever for Congress to change the ridiculous and obsolete laws on immigration.

“Get it done, always keeping in mind that we must have strong border security.”

Trump had, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, argued that without a border, there could be no country, saying, “If you don’t have borders, you don’t have a country!”

Britain does not usually go out of its way to criticise a key ally, with the U.S.-U.K. relationship often referred to as “special,” but relations have been strained by a series of tweets by Trump, from criticism about U.K.’s terrorism policy to its much-loved National Health Care.

President Donald Trump is due on a state visit to the U.K. in July.

The issue of families being divided over the border has been deeply controversial and had put Trump in the spotlight.

James Slack was also asked: “Does the Prime Minister plan to raise the issue of migrants with Donald Trump on his visit?’

His answer: “I can’t predict everything that will be discussed in advance.

“We are fairly clear on our own position in relation to the treatment of child refugees and refugees in general that we have a humane policy and separating children in that way is not something you would ever expect to see in the United Kingdom.”