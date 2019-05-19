<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she will present a “new, bold offer” to lawmakers with “an improved package of measures” in a final attempt to get the Brexit divorce deal through parliament before she leaves office.

After failing three times to get parliament’s approval for her deal, the government will now put the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, legislation which will enact that deal, before parliament for a vote in early June.

“Whatever the outcome of any (indicative) votes, I will not be simply asking MPs (lawmakers) to think again. Instead I will ask them to look at a new and improved deal with a fresh pair of eyes – and to give it their support,” May wrote in the Sunday Times newspaper.

The date of the vote and the substance of what lawmakers will be asked to consider – including whether they will be given chance to indicate what preferences might secure a majority before the vote is binding – have yet to be made public.

Brexit talks between May’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party collapsed on Friday, hours after May, who sealed the deal with the European Union last year, agreed to set out in early June a timetable for her departure.

The winner of a leadership contest to succeed her will automatically become prime minister and will take control of the Brexit process, which has plunged Britain into its worst political crisis since World War Two.

Facing her last chance to push through the exit from the bloc, which has defined her time in office since the fallout from the referendum in 2016, May said common ground with Labour had been found in workers’ rights and protections, the environment and security.

“When the Withdrawal Agreement Bill comes before MPs, it will represent a new, bold offer to MPs across the House of Commons, with an improved package of measures that I believe can win new support,” she said.