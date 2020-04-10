<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Thailand reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 2,473 with one more fatality.

“The new COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old woman with a pre-existing condition of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus,’’ said Thaweesin Wissanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The death toll now stands at 33.





Thaweesin added that among the new cases, 19 are reported in Bangkok, followed by seven in Yala and five in Phuket.

He also said the nationwide curfew has led to a significant flattening in the curve of confirmed cases.

“It’s clear that the measures have slowed down the spread,’’ said Thaweesin, adding that people are cooperating with the curfew, which means there is less need for more stringent steps.